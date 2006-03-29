The software automatically receives up to 1,000 television channels online for free, as well as free on demand programming and of course the option to subscribe to the CKDS plus pack, which contains, a movie documentary, and an anime channels. Easily switch between the topics and channels, you do not need to go somewhere to watch TV, you have a computer on hand to substitute it.
|Price
|USD5
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|3.31 MB
|Version
|1
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows NT Windows Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows Me
|System Requirements
|Windows 98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server