Internet TV & Radio Player allow you to watch 1400 Internet TV channels and listen to 4500 online radio stations on your PC. All Internet TV channels and radio stations are from 100 countries with nearly 100 different languages (English, Spanish, German, Chinese, French). If you are interested in alternative programming, learning languages, foreign cultures, entertainment, news or more, this is a good choice for you.
|Price
|USD29.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|2.13 MB
|Version
|5.2
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows Vista Windows 95 Windows Windows NT Windows XP Windows 98 Windows Me
|System Requirements
|<ul><li> Intel Pentium 486 or better processor. </li><li> 32MB RAM,</li><li> 10MB HDD</li><li> RealPlayer 6 or above</li><li> Microsoft Media Player 7 or above. </li></ul>