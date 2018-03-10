This version has no ads!Fishing diary is an application that records all the useful information of each fishing day, including photos of catches, and save the exact position where you have been fishing.Fishing diary is not just a simple diary, from the recorded data can tell you that sites give more catches or best pieces. In addition, for each fishing area, you will know what conditions have been more favorable.Would you like to see you caught on each day? Easy, Fishing diary features a photo gallery for each entry. Show your friends those pieces that you feel proud.Data that can be recorded:- Date- Start Time- Final Time- Coordinates- Place- Locality- Orientation- Seabed- Moon Phase- Tidal Coefficient- Waves- Water clarity- Rip current- Algae- Wind force- Wind direction- Bait- Number of captures- Weight- Captures- ObservationsIMPORTANT: For using positioning mobile must have GPS enabled and support OpenGL 2.0 or higher.