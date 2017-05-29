Jack Nicklaus built his first North Carolina Signature Golf Course in this Banner Elk, NC community where the altitude ranges from 3, 450 feet to 4, 650 feet. Residents enjoy views of the region's prominent mountains, including Beech Mountain, Sugar Mountain, and Grandfather Mountain. In this cool western NC air, the average temperature in July peaks at 77 degrees in the day and hovers around 57 degrees at night. For today's Elk River Club forecast, visit Ray's Weather. Elk River's private golf course remains one the Top Ten golf courses in North Carolina. Our 50, 000 square foot Clubhouse includes a golf pro shop, men's and ladies' locker rooms, informal bar and grille, formal dining room, and several executive rooms that may be used for private parties or meetings. Club members and their guests enjoy the finest in casual gourmet dining. Elk River's Executive Chef, Eric Hobbs, has been preparing formal and informal culinary delights for more than 25 years here. The app is designed to keep employees and prospective employees up to date with events occurring at the club.