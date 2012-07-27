The free version which displays an advertisement for three-point rigidity distribution spread was created. There is no advertising display in the charged version. AB map was added to the charged version. Shaft data is due to be added to the charged version. 150 mm of both 250 mm (chip rigidity), a center (center rigidity), and a grip back end to 250 mm (bat rigidity) supports of three points each are fixed from a tip, and the three points are weighted at a golf shaft, respectively. In order to bend 2 mm, it measures the weight of what kg is required. The value of the value Butt of the value Center of Tip is measured, and this how that it is soft and a shaft comes to carry out is calculated and displayed. In inputting the measurement value of three points using the analysis method of the golf shaft called what is called three-point rigidity distribution, a C/B value, a T/C value, and a tune coefficient are calculated automatically, and the motion image of a shaft is displayed.