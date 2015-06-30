Claremont Junior Football Club is 50 years old in season 2010, having been established in 1960.In the years prior to the clubs formation, local boys played in the Temperance League under the banner of the Claremont Cobblers.Long time Claremont resident and past Claremont Councillor Trevor Nicholas founded the club in 1960.A very fortunate aspect of the Clubs founding was its location College Park in Claremont a great venue for junior footy with two full size ovals, grassy banks providing a natural grandstand, and of course its use for cricket in summer providing players with the enjoyment of sliding in those fantastic mud patches from the waterlogged cricket pitch areas in winter!! (and providing their parents with the joy of washing the mud out of their jumpers the next day!). Lights were added for night training in the 1980s.A walk today through our club rooms (located in the basement of the Leckie Pavillion at College Park) shows a rich history and passion for Aussie Rules footy with over 50 framed photos of past Claremont Junior Football Club teams mounted on the walls. Some examples of Claremont Juniors teams through the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s can be seen by clicking on the links below.Some of the past Claremont Football Club players who have gone on to become WAFL and AFL greats include: Steve Malaxos, Graham Moss, Robbie Melville, Frank Stevenson, Joe Jordan, Warren Ralph, John Winter, Hawthorn Strongman Campbell Brown and West Coast Eagles players James Thompson and Eric McKenzie.During this time the club has come up with some fantastic ideas and innovative plans to ensure the strength of the club continues long in to the future.One of the main areas the club was looking to improve on was the way in which it was currently communicating with its players, members, supporters and sponsors.With a forward thinking and a dynamic board the club was actively pursuing different methods which would enable them to improve on their existing communication channels.After conducting a review of all the options available to them the club is pleased to announce the release of their first ever native mobile phone app for the iPhone.The app will be branded in the famous blue and gold of the Claremont Junior Football Club and the content available to users in the app will contain information about the club.No longer will you have to worry about missing out on news or information about the Claremont Junior Football Club as the app will serve as your number one source of information about the club!The type of information available to you when you download this app are as follows:- Latest News- Results- Images- Videos- Events- Facebook- Merchandise- Committee- Contacts- Teams- Ladders- Fixtures- Team news- Sponsors- Grounds- Memberships- Training and much much moreTo make sure you stay in touch with absolutely everything to do with the club, download the app now!Go Tigers!