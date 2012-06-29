Active Network's Meet Mobile app gives you real-time, customizable access to important heat and psych sheet information and event results. Download it now and follow the fastest swimmers in the world starting June 23rd. Be sure to update your app on July 3rd to be able to follow all your favorite swim meets. Note: To activate Meet Mobile, meet hosts must be running the latest version of HY-TEK's Meet Manager 4. 0 and have an Internet connection available. Also, meet hosts must now publish meet data to Meet Mobile via Meet Manager(historically, meet data was shared automatically). For fans: Quickly find swim meets and/or swimmers with robust search functions. Track swimmers and teams in real time, even if you're not at the meet (and flag your "Favorites" to easily find them again). View real-time heat results. View top finishers in every event. Check real-time team scores. For swimmers: View event timelines. View heat sheets. View psych sheets prior to an event. For coaches: View swimmer's lap and cumulative times for every event. Break down event times for relay events by leg and by lap. View psych sheets prior to an event. View heat sheets by heat and/or by individual. View event timelines by heat and/or by individual. Check real-time team scores. View custom heat sheets and results filtered to only your team members. For meet hosts: Push out psych sheet information prior to an event.communicate heat sheet information without photocopies. Share timelines in real time to keep your event on track. Get exposure within the app when people search for criteria that match your meet. Recent changes: Included performance improvements. Content rating: Everyone.