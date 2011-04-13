With WMChecker2011 is it possible to trace and to document the soccer women,s world cup 2011in germany. Also you can with help of three profiles simulate different settings and can lead your favorite team to the victory. With the help of the option "Results" you can download the current match results from the server. You can change the participants of the quarter finals, independent from the positioning of the participants in the current group. Again is it possible to select with help of "Settings" the current time zone and the summer time.The date is country-specifically indicated. The kick-off times are adjusted accordingly to the time zone. All three profiles works independent of each other. In every profile is it possible to enter different scores, to allocate different time zone, to set the summer time or to change the participants of the quarter finals. The software is more as only an match schedule for the women,s soccer world cup.