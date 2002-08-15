B.N.R. Football Forecaster 2002 is an application to help users accurately predict the winners of all the 2002 NFL games. It provides initial and adjusted projections for every game in the 2002 season. The predictions are based on formulas, which in turn, are based on performance indexes, team ratings, home/visitor standings and a compilation of historical statistical data. Head-to-head statistics and line information spanning over 35 categories, for the last 10 years, are included to help aid handicappers. As well, final standings and playoff information since 1970 is included.