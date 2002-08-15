BNR Football Forecaster 2002

By B.N.R. Associates |

Download
Download
B.N.R. Football Forecaster 2002 is an application to help users accurately predict the winners of all the 2002 NFL games. It provides initial and adjusted projections for every game in the 2002 season. The predictions are based on formulas, which in turn, are based on performance indexes, team ratings, home/visitor standings and a compilation of historical statistical data. Head-to-head statistics and line information spanning over 35 categories, for the last 10 years, are included to help aid handicappers. As well, final standings and playoff information since 1970 is included.
PriceUSD15
LicenseFree to try
File Size2.93 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows Windows 98 Windows NT Windows XP Windows 95 Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/NT/2000/XP

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All