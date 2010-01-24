MB Numerology Compatibility Software

By MysticBoard |

Download
Download
MB Numerology Compatibility Software is a comprehensive compatibility analyzer program based on numerology. MB Numerology Compatibility Software helps a person to decide whether his partner is the right one for him / her. It gives an insight to any relationship and helps analyze the similarity and differences between couples. This software describes the vibrations between people based on their date of birth.
LicenseFree
File Size791.94 kB
Version1.65
Operating System Windows NT Windows Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows Vista
System Requirements

