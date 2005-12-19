SoundWeave Producer is a groundbreaking software, that let you infuse any sound file (wave and mp3) with one or more specific energies of your choosing. SoundWeave is a very special and unique method of infusing energy into sounds and it can be used for purposes such and healing and meditation. Like some other methods (ex. Binaural beats), SoundWeave can induce altered states, deep relaxation and healing, but purely with the use of energy.