"I love the spirit behind the concept. Definitely taking advantage of what can be designed these days. The fact that the controls have influence on each other makes for an extremely wide range of possible textures."-Geoff White"A lot of the musical automata apps out there sound like cheap cheese. This is gourmet cheese."-MuzikAppJunkiePepp opens up the joy of electronic music making to everyone. Thanks to an intelligent rythm and harmony engine, no musical knowledge is needed. Pepp is immediate, intuitive and vastly musical by nature.Make electronic music like there's nothing to it! Pepp is very easy to use yet it can produce a vast range of sounds. Forget about boring factory sounds. Come up with your own mindbending loops in no time, store them in memory slots, mix them live and jam with your friends. Tweak all parameters to the extreme without destroying your original loops.This twisted groovebox/arpeggiator/synthesizer lets you quickly forge original electronic music using sixteen sliders and a sixteen step sequencer. Instantly save and recall your ideas without missing a beat. With 160 memory slots you're not likely to run out of storage.Pepp can also be synced via MIDI, played live from a MIDI keyboard or sequenced from your favorite DAW. Naturally, all sliders can be mapped to midi controllers. Pepp is also integrated with Audiobus so you can use it with all of your audiobus compatible apps!FEATURES AT A GLANCETen synth oscillatorsFive drum oscillatorsFM-synthesisAudiobusMIDI Clock inMIDI in (Notes and CC)MIDI Latch/GateIntelligent arpeggiatorAdvanced rythm engineLo-/Hi-pass Filter w/ ResonanceDelaySamle and holdInstant resample/reloopDetunePortamentoReverbGainGlissandoMaster octave +-2Tempo multiplierRecord and share loops via mail or SMSOSCILLATOR TYPESSineSquareSawtoothTriangleWavetableNoiseLIMITATIONSSome key features are disabled in this FREE version of Pepp. The full version of Pepp can be unlocked from within the app by using in-app purchase.Been working hard for a long time to create Pepp. I hope you enjoy it and appreciate your support!