The best drum beats and drum loops from Drums On Demand right in the palm of your hand: Groove Bank. The perfect app for songwriting inspiration, guitar practice, jamming or as a rhythm metronome. Groove Bank simply gives you instantaneous selection and looping of the main Master Loops from DOD's entire library of tens of thousands of drum loops The free app comes loaded with 100 looping drum beats. You can then unlock more than 400 more beats for only $1.99. "DOD on my I phone, at my fingertips?...Perfection!" Tony Shimkin, Noble Music (Prince, Mariah Carey, Madonna)Styles range from rock and pop, to country and R&B, to jazz-latin, heavy metal and hip hop. Tempos start at 58 beats per minute and go all the way up to 247 BPM. What sets this app apart from other apps is the ease of access to so many different beats and styles. Quickly scroll and play hundreds of of different loops. Use the find page to hone in on the desired beat by selecting style and time signature (4/4, 3/4, etc.). Use the search box as well. There are even selections for brushes, shuffles and side-stick-based drum loops."DOD Is an absolute must have secret weapon!" - Devin Powers (Billboard Music Awards, The Amazing Race)"Great grooves ... No waiting" - Rick DePofi, NY Noise (Elvis Costello, Michelle Branch, Joan Osborne)Now when inspiration strikes, killer drum grooves are just a tap away in your iPhone or Ipad.Drums On Demand is a leading manufacturer of acoustic drum loops since 2003. Our loops are used on everything from No. Billboard albums to blockbuster movies like Iron Man, to hit TV shows like Modern Family and Arrested Development. There are no advertisements in this app.Tech notes: Be sure the mute switch is off on the side of phone/iPad.If you update from a previous edition, or want to have the full version on multiple devices, tap upgrade, then restore, to get back to the full version.