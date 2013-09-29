Sound Cells is an interactive generative music app. Just touch the matrix to create some moving cells and see them interact with each other and generate sound in realtime.If a cell hits the wall, it creates a sound. If a cell ends up in the same location as another one, they change directions. You can remove cells by touching them or by hitting the cell removing button.The app comes with the 2 different sounds, which can be controlled in realtime for very expressive effects.Also the app can generate MIDI output, so you can hook up a midi capable instrument for endless possibilities.On the newest version, it is possible to choose the scale that the app will use, the tempo and the key. This allows the app to be able to become a performance tool, where it can play along different musical settings.Additionally, this app features Audiobus support which allows you to stream live audio directly to other Audiobus-compatible apps. See http://audiob.us for more information.This is a universal app and on the iPad, it will use the full available resolution for a rich visual experience.This app is inspired by the web app Otomata at http://www.earslap.com/projectslab/otomata