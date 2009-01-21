EarMaster School is an interactive tool for teaching ear training. It provides you with an effective learning-by-doing approach to ear training. Students will develop better musical ears because they are not just passive recipients. Exercises are within the areas of chords, intervals, rhythms, melodies, scales, and modes. EarMaster School comes with a jazz tutor and a standard tutor with a total of 651 lessons. They are ready to use in your teaching or they can be inspiration for you to make your own lessons in the tutor editor. EarMaster School is the network edition of EarMaster with student administration and report facilities, multi-user and network facilities and a tutor editor.