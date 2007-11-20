Guitar Chord Game

By GCH Guitar Academy |

Download
Download
Guitar open chord game, remember your chord names with this three level game. Can you name the chords form the chord maps, this chord game tests you memory and improves the speed at which you recognize the chords you need to know. This game has the major, minor, seventh and minor seventh chords that you might come across in your day to day guitar playing experience. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
LicenseFree
File Size2.77 MB
Version2
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows XP Windows NT Windows Windows Vista Windows 95
System RequirementsWindows 95/98/NT/2000/XP/Vista

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All