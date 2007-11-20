Guitar open chord game, remember your chord names with this three level game. Can you name the chords form the chord maps, this chord game tests you memory and improves the speed at which you recognize the chords you need to know. This game has the major, minor, seventh and minor seventh chords that you might come across in your day to day guitar playing experience. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|2.77 MB
|Version
|2
|Operating System
|Windows 2000 Windows 98 Windows XP Windows NT Windows Windows Vista Windows 95
|System Requirements
|Windows 95/98/NT/2000/XP/Vista