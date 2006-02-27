Power Tab Editor is a tablature-authoring tool for Windows. It allows for the creation of tablature scores that can be printed out and played back via MIDI. Features standard music notation and symbols as well as all of the popular tablature symbols. Can import MIDI tracks, and can export to ASCII Text, HTML and MIDI format 1 files. Version 1.7 build 80 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.