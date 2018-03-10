This is our latest app, squishy balls and slime for kids.Just an app that contains a collection of interesting video about toys kids such as cashier toys, slime, pudding toys, and squishy balls. I'm sure your kids will love this app, because it can watch cool videos every day via smartphone. Appropriate title of the application, in it there is information about squishy, among others:Squishy HaulSquishy Vending MachineSquishy ShopHow To Make SquishySquishy CollectionSquishy DaresSquishy PackageSquishy TagSquishy FruitSquishy AminoDIY Squishy VideoTutorial SquishySquishy Home SaleSquishy VideoAwesome Squishy TutorialBest DIY SquishySquishy ChallengeSquishy Slow RisingSquishy GardenIn addition to the video about Squishy above, you can also find other interesting videos like NERF Video, Toy Pudding TV, Baby Dolls, CKN Toys, Toy Genie Surprises, BubblePOP Kids, Fun Toys Collector, DIY Slime Tutorial, Ryan Toys, Bad Baby Giant, Cooking Toy For Kids, Surprise Eggs, and much more.Don't forget to Rate 5, leave a comment and share this app.DISCLAIMER:1. All of the songs / videos on this app is from YouTube in the contributions by various YouTube users, not by us.2. Our applications only help collect (make collections) for you so you can enjoy it quickly.3. All pictures (screenshots) contained in each view taken directly from the thumbnails of each video sourced from YouTube.