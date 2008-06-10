Student Coursework Tracker

By IdeaTalent |

Download
Download
Track information by year /grade, course, and assignment. Keep records of teachers deadlines and status. Track info about related Web sites, issues and whom to discuss solutions with. Any books that are important or any other comments. Print all records or email to friends very easily. Attach files to records. Version 1 updated to fix a potential problem.
PriceUSD9.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size230.99 kB
Version1
Operating System Windows XP Windows Vista Windows
System RequirementsWindows XP/Vista

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All