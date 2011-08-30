CenterStage DVD Catalog Express

CenterStage Express DVD Catalog is a full-featured, low cost alternative to expensive and time-consuming DVD/Blu-Ray catalog software. It automatically downloads DVD/Blu-Ray cover images, plot summaries, casts/actor lists, and movie category information for you! It will then place all that information in the next available physical position in your catalog! Simple.
PriceUSD4.99
LicenseFree to try
File Size602.63 kB
Version1.3
Operating System Windows Vista Windows 98 Windows 2003 Windows XP Windows 7 Windows Windows Me Windows 2000
System RequirementsInternet connection required for auto-search feature

