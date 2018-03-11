As a serious movie collector, you might have hundreds of movies in your collection. As your collection grows, organizing your collection so that you always know whether you have a particular title gets more difficult. All My Movies delivers a fast way to organize your collection. Thanks to online movie databases such as IMDB.com, you will no longer need to type in all the details. Instead, you just enter the name or UPC barcode of your video or DVD/Blu-ray, and All My Movies will immediately retrieve everything else from the Internet. Use All My Movies program as your personal movie diary - store your impressions about every movie you've seen. Get a pretty organized watched movies list splitted by the month and year. Let All My Movies scan your hard drive and create your movie list automatically. You can download additional details about your movies, like cover image, cast, or synopsis. Finally, you'll get a great illustrated movie catalog where you can start the movie playback with a single mouse click.