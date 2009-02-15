Finally, advanced DXCluster management for OS X amateur radio operators. Spot allows you to chase the DX that really matters by putting you in charge of which DX spots you need to see and alarming you when they appear. Reach your DX'ing goals in record time with Spot, the only intelligent DXCluster program for OS X. Features. Compatible with your favorite DXCluster: DX Spider, AR Cluster, CC Cluster, DxNet, Wincluster and AK1A. Easy to define DX spot and announce filters without knowing any of the DXCluster commands. Identify DX callsigns that utilize ARRL's Logbook of The World, as Spot can make these spots appear in bold italics. Filter out spots or announcements from specific callsigns or contain bad words. Define up to 10 alarms, based on band/mode/callsign definitions Alarm by sound, email, Growl. Version 1.9.3 includes unspecified updates.