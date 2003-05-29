DailyDiary is a diary application that helps your organize and password-protect your digital diary entries. All diary entries are stored as normal text files on your system, allowing for easy access, manipulation, or removal. DailyDiary entries are not automatically encrypted. Instead, you have the option of using password protection or not. DailyDiary may be used to record everyday notes, to-do lists, password lists, or anything else you may wish to keep private.