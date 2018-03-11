All videos have a free preview and in-app purchases are required to obtain the full videos.About This AppThe 10 Minute Natural Facelift leads you through four 10 minute Facial Yoga workouts for a younger, healthier appearance. These workouts can be used as quick 10 minute solutions to rejuvenate, tone, lift and relax the face, or can be practiced together to form a complete daily anti-ageing plan. The three 10 minute bonus tracks, Gentle Body Yoga for Anti-Ageing, Juices and Smoothies for Healthy Skin and Homemade Natural Skincare help you to look and feel naturally beautiful from the inside out.About Danielle CollinsDanielle Collins, the World leading Face Yoga Expert and a renowned authority in Yoga, Nutrition and Wellbeing, believes we should all have the opportunity to look and feel the very best we can for our age and to feel comfortable and confident in our own skin. Her philosophy is that exercises for the face, mind and body should be fun, easy to do and fit in to our busy lives.Danielle has appeared on BBC1, ITV1, ITV2, Channel 4 and Kiss FM Radio teaching celebrities how to look and feel younger and healthier. She is a regular in the international media appearing in publications such as Vogue, The Telegraph and The Daily Mail. As the spokesperson for Nintendo, Lotus Olbas and Sweaty Betty, Danielle is a sought after presenter, writer and yoga model.Danielle offers teacher training courses in The Danielle Collins Face Yoga Method and has taught it around the world, including at the prestigious Six Senses Luxury Resorts. Danielle provides one-to-one sessions all over the world via Skype and offers sessions face-to-face in London and in Bath at her exclusive private studio.Watch Danielle's showreel in the 'videos' section to see her on TV, Radio and in the Press.