The health benefits of lime & Lemon include weight loss, improved digestion, reduced respiratory and urinary disorders, relief from constipation, and treatment of scurvy, piles, peptic ulcer, gout, and gums. It also aids in skin care and eye care.Lime has been well known for its medicinal properties and uses in the treatment of various ailments for ages. Due to its unique flavor, the lime fruit is widely consumed all over the world and has various culinary and non-culinary uses. It is also used in the preparation of various cosmetic and health products. Extracted from the lime's peel or skin, lime essential oil is extensively used in aromatherapy and perfumes.This App provides an in-depth look at the possible health benefits of Lime & Lemon, its nutritional profile, how to incorporate more of it into your diet and any potential health risks associated with consuming it.Download Lime & Lemon Daily, a beautiful designed, sleek simple app which brings you daily benefits of Lime & Lemon. Set your time, and receive notification at desired time of the day.Download now and treat problems like:~ Cold & Cough~ Weight Loss~ Indigestion~ Infections~ Various types of Skin Infections& so many more.Make Lime & Lemon a part of your daily life and get blessed with excellent health & wellbeing.