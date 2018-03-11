Save time and make the most of your health, transportation, and dependent care spending accounts by quickly checking your balances and details. Our secure app makes managing your spending accounts easy through real-time access and intuitive navigation.Once you download the app, click on "forgot password" to begin the registration process. When prompted for "SSN or Employee ID" please enter SSN.Powerful features of the app include:Easy, Convenient & Secure- Create an account following the instructions provided in-app- Our secure app means no information is stored on your phoneDetailed information, available 24/7- Check available account balances- Access account details- View account summary charts- Click to call or email Customer ServiceProvides Additional Time-Saving Options (if supported or applicable to your account(s))- View claims requiring receipts- Submit medical FSA and HRA claims- Take a picture of a receipt and submit for a new or existing claim- Using Dashboard, enter medical expense information and supporting documentation to store for later use in paying claims via your health benefits website- Report a debit card as lost or stolenPowered by WEX Health