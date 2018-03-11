Save time and hassles while making the most of your HSA, HRA, and FSA health benefit accounts by quickly checking your balances and details. Our secure app makes managing your health benefits easy through real-time access and intuitive navigation to all your important account information on the go! Powerful features of the app include:Easy, Convenient & Secure* Simply login to the intuitive app using your same health benefits website username and password (or follow alternative instructions if provided)* No sensitive account information is ever stored on your mobile deviceConnects You with the Details* Quickly check available balances 24/7* View charts summarizing account(s)* View claims requiring receipts* Click to call or email Customer ServiceProvides Additional Time-Saving Options (if supported or applicable to your account(s))* File a claim towards your medical FSA and HRA* Take or upload a picture of a receipt and submit for a new or existing claim* View, contribute and distribute HSA transactions* Pay bills from any account and add a payee* Using the Dashboard, enter medical expense information and supporting documentation* Retrieve your forgotten username/password* Report a debit card as lost or stolenPowered by WEX HealthFor Mercer Marketplace 365 participants with accounts administered by Discovery Benefits Inc.