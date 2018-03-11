Take control of your loved one's diabetes care with LifeInControl's intuitive and easily operable Companion App.The app is designed to ease the burden of diabetes management in your loved one's life. Using the app, you can help and support your loved ones in their fight against diabetes.Here's what the Companion App enables you to do:# Use the 'Poke' feature to remind your loved one to take his/her medicines, meals, and blood glucose readings# Use the 'Poke' feature to remind and help your loved one in logging his/her meals, medication, activity, and blood glucose# You can view your loved one's daily progress report# You can help your loved one in achieving his/her daily as well as long-term goalsWho Can use this app:Anyone can use this app to help and support someone in their fight against diabetes. For example:# For people living far away from their parents, this app enables you to take control of your parents' diabetes care remotely# For people whose loved ones have a busy schedule, this app helps you in constantly watching and reminding them to follow their Care Plan# For parents whose kids are young and need guidance and help in managing their diabetes# For people who are generally forgetful about their medication, a companion can remind them to take their medications at all times