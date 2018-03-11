If you want a bigger, rounder, more lifted buttocks you must do more than just exercise to get your booty to grow bigger, and we will show you how. This is day 1 of a 5 days butt workout plan to get you a more lifted, rounder, and sexier buttocks and hot athletic legs.This big butt workout plan was design with isolation exercises proven to add size to your booty, and how to avoid common mistakes that will jeopardize your progress. No matter what you call it - butt, booty, buttocks, or derriere, follow this workout tutorial and you will get a backside that turn heads.Get bigger buttocks with these fail safe exercises proven to help you get a round butt like no other. Don't waste your time on exercises that don't work. These exercises will definitely target your glutes and make them grow into the perfect size and shape you have always wanted. So whether you are a guy wanting to impress the ladies in your denims, or one of the ladies trying to firm up or round up and add some size to your booty, this 5 days butt workout plan was design to show you how to get a big buttocks in just a few minutes per day. So let's get that booty in gear.