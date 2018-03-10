LGH Health Anywhere allows you to speak to a provider on your time - 24 hours a day. It's easy to use, private and secure. A virtual video chat makes receiving care for common ailments affordable, convenient and fast.LGH Health Anywhere is great during overnight hours, when you're on the road for vacation or work, or when anything prevents you from making it to the doctor's office.What are the benefits of LGH Health Anywhere?- Accessible anytime via mobile or web- No travel required- Online credit card payment- Prescriptions to your pharmacyUse LGH Health Anywhere for symptoms and conditions such as:- Cold- Flu- Rash- Allergies- Sore throat- Sinus infection- FeverFor emergencies, dial 911 immediately.