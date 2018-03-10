Smoke Tracker takes a different approach at helping people quit smoking. It doesn't force you to set a "quit date" or guilt you into "waiting longer". All this app does is allow you to monitor how much you smoke, and how long it's been since your last smoke.It also keeps track of your best records e.g. your longest without smoking and the least smokes you've had in a day. You can turn quitting into a game where the high score is quitting for good!Features of the app include:LOG A SMOKEYou simply select how much of a total cigarette you just smoked.30 DAY CHARTA nice line chart which gives you an overview of how much you have been smoking in the past 30 days.HEALTH INFOA bit of information on what happens to your body the longer you go without smoking a cigarette.Thank you for taking the time to try out this app! If it helps just one person then it will be worth the time it took to create it.