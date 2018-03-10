Kinomap turns your bike trainer, exercise bike, treadmill or rowing machine into a powerful and fun fitness device.Choose a video and train on the Kinomap app. Watch your icon progress on the map as you follow the video. The app will change incline or resistance on your equipment to follow each video you choose in real time.Join contestants all around the world and challenge them LIVE through multiplayer scheduled sessions or train on your own.If you don't have an interactive machine, the app can use the front-facing camera of your tablet or smartphone or many wearable sensors to detect your actual effort and track your progress.The video content is posted everyday by the community and covers over 70,000 miles. Just download and enjoy!And upload your own unique training routes for others to share!Features:- search by popularity, keyword, country, difficulty, duration or incline- access to thousands miles of cycling, running and rowing videos posted by the Kinomap community- join scheduled multiplayer sessions in a snap- view your strength/power, speed, slope, distance, time and heart rate- easy setup in the equipment tab- save your training history and track your progress- optimized for external display: if you have an Chromecast or a MHL/HDMI adapter, transfer the video, the elevation profile and dashboard to your screen and maximize the space for the map- browse playlists- warm-up with our interval training programs- share your results on Facebook, Strava, Training Peaks, RunKeeper and moreNote:- you can access a few free videos for testing. To unlock all the content you need an active Kinomap subscription.- premium videos available using inApp purchase