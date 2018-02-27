Do your fundraising on the go with your Team Breakthrough application. Update your page, send emails, and check your progress - all from the palm of your hand. Team Breakthrough application is a great tool to track your fundraising progress, and to keep current on all Team Breakthrough news!Please note: The Team Breakthrough Android application is only available to current registrants of the Team Breakthrough event. If you haven't registered yet for this years event, please go to http://hope.abta.org/site/PageServer?pagename=team_breakthrough_splash to register for an event near you.