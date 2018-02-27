Walk In Her Shoes

By Charity Dynamics, Inc. |

Do your fundraising on the go with your Walk In Her Shoes application. Update your page, send emails, and check your progress - all from the palm of your hand. The Walk In Her Shoes application is a great tool to track your fundraising progress.Please note: The Walk In Her Shoes Android application is only available to current registrants of the event. If you haven't registered yet for this years event, please go to http://walk.care.org to register for an event near you.
