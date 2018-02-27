Walk to Cure Arthritis

By Charity Dynamics, Inc.

Fundraise on the go with our mobile app. Update your page, send emails, and check your progress - all from the palm of your hand. The Walk to Cure Arthritis app is a great tool to track your fundraising progress, and to keep current on all event news!Please note: The Walk to Cure Arthritis Android app is only available to current event registrants. If you haven't registered yet for this years event, please go to www.walktocurearthritis.org and register for an event.
