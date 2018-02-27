MyBanner helps you stay informed and take a more active role in your health. MyBanner allows you to connect with your Banner Health care team to:- Securely message your provider- Schedule and manage upcoming appointments- Access medical information including allergies, laboratory results, health issues, immunizations, medications, and other health documentsOnce Banner grants you access to MyBanner and creates an account for you, simply sign into the MyBanner mobile app with your Cerner Health username and password.If you need assistance accessing your existing account, visit BannerHealth.com for support options. Contact your provider directly regarding questions about your health record. Personal health inquiries or concerns posted as comments in the App Store cannot be addressed.Participating providers can also allow you to add your HealthKit data to your electronic medical record.