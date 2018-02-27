CareAware Connect Voice

CareAware Connect Voice for Android supports clinical mobility by providing secure Voice over IP calling for enterprise devices. With a focus on workflow that integrates voice communication with text messaging and alerting on a single device, CareAware Connect Voice unifies clinical communications across roles and venues.IMPORTANT: CareAware Connect Voice requires your organization to have a valid license and be on release 2012.01 or higher. If you are unsure about the availability of CareAware Connect Voice at your organization, please contact your IT department or your Cerner representative. For more information, please contact 1-800-927-1024.
LicenseFree
Version3.7.1
Operating System Android

