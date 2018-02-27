Stay fit - track distance, average speed, burned calories, steps (pedometer) and much more during running, cycling, walking, rollerskating and other sports and fitness activities.Fast and user-friendly app.No registration needed.Small size (below 10MB).All for free.Main features:- Application uses Android device GPS to track your activity.- Track your progress live on map.- Use TTS (Text To Speech) to get voice information about workout duration, distance, speed, burned calories, pace and more.- Set workout goals (time or distance) to improve your stamina.- Use dark view in the evening or during strong sun exposure- Share your activities on social networks (Facebook, Google+ etc.)- Browse workouts history (+ store application data on GoogleDrive).- Check workouts statistics - compare your results in daily, weekly and monthly intervals.- Customize workout dashboard to display information most important to you.- Add activities to schedule to create reminders.- Android Wear support- Import/export workout to GPX format- Track activity: running, cycling, hiking, nordic walking, rollerskating, kayaking, rowing, skateboarding, skating, snowboardingand more.Application contains in-app advertisements.