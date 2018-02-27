CareAware Connect Messenger for Android supports clinical mobility by providing secure communication, simplifying care-team collaboration, and supporting effective alert management. With a focus on workflow that supports voice communication, text messaging and alerting on a single device, CareAware Connect Messenger unifies clinical communications across roles and venues.- CareAware Connect Messenger facilitates care team communication and collaboration:- Quickly text message colleagues within your team, or across your organization- Engage care team members via a robust unit and service-based directory- Search the enterprise directory to determine caregiver availability and identify favorites- Receive alerts and notifications from medical devices, nurse call systems, and Electronic Health Record (EHR)CareAware Connect Messenger enables secure, clinical communication within a single platform.IMPORTANT: CareAware Connect Messenger requires your organization to have a valid license and be on release 2012.01 or higher. If you are unsure about the availability of CareAware Connect Messenger at your organization, please contact your IT department or your Cerner representative. For more information, please contact 1-800-927-1024.