Butt list Workout: Booty Booster from WOMEN FITNESS is a powerful lower body-strengthening workout that uses a continuous series of muscle-building exercises combined with cardio, and brief rest periods to burn fat, strengthen the core, and tone the glutes, legs, abs, arms, and shoulders. Sculpt a firm and shapely booty with Expert Trainer & Fitness Model, Courtney Prather as she takes you through this intense and effective sequence of lower body-sculpting exercises including lunges, squats, dead lifts, kettle bell swings, and hamstring stretches that will target tone the butt from all angles and get you real results fast! Grab a set of light hand weights and get ready to sweat with this high energy butt workout from the all new "30 Day Butt Lift" Workout Program, only on BeFit! Join Courtney as she unleashes some of her favorite moves to slim the hips, thighs, and waistline, burn calories, reduce cellulite, and shape lean & sexy legs. Learn how to tighten your midsection, increase balance, and tone your entire body from one of the best in the business. This workout is great for all skill levels and can be modified by adjusting the weight of the dumbbells. These unique exercises will ignite your weight-loss potential, build strength, and shape your backside to leave you looking your absolute best.