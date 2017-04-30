EnglishWOG PRO is a gadget for the people who wants to improve their life through exercise. It is very easy to use because our priority is USER EXPERIENCE, start your bodybuilding today. WOG PRO offers you: around 175 EXERCISES, organized by muscular groups, with the enough information you need to know about them; 12 ROUTINES, a great ROUTINE MANAGER for you to create, add/remove exercises, plan sets and routines, and activate the routine you want to train every day; a WORKOUT TRACKER for you to log all your trainings; a FIT-TEST section to record your progress every 15 days; a STATISTICS section for you to view graphically your progress of body and workouts breakdowns; and finally AN INTELLIGENT ADVISER that notify you what exercises you need to do today according to your routine activated and when to do your fit-tests in order to follow your progress. In summary, all the tools you need to reach your goals. The sections of WOG PRO explained in detail are: STRETCHINGAll the stretching moves you need to do before and after your workouts. EXERCISE GUIDEMore than 175 different exercises organized by muscular groups with clear Images, explanation of the exercise, information about involved muscles, videos, etc.ROUTINESUNLIMITED ROUTINES creation. Here you have a great and easy routine manager were we give you 12 routines (WOG, Full Body for Beginners, Michelle Lewin, Zyzz, WOG PRO, Full Body for Insanes, Volume, Definition, Eva Andressa, Arnold, Great Glutes, Hugh Jackman), moreover you can create, edit and delete your own routines adding all the exercises you want from the exercises section or delete them whenever you want and plan sets and repetition per exercise for each routine. On the other hand, you can choose and activate whichever routine you want to train weekly. And finally you can log all your workouts and access your history. ROUTINE ACTIVEThis is a quick access for you to watch your active routine and know what you need to train every day or when you have rest days. FIT TESTUNLIMITED FIT-TESTS uploads. Here you will be able to record your progress and according to the information you provide we'll tell you your body fat percentage. STATISTICSWe designed this section for you to watch graphically your progress according to the information provided in every fit-test and the logs of your workouts. PROFILEHere you only need to register your name and sex, using that information and the provided in the fit-test section we will estimate your body fat % every time you record your progress in a fit-test, moreover you can choose between pounds/inches and kg/cm as you prefer. INTELLIGENT ADVISERIt will notify you every time you need to do a fit-test and the exercises for the current day according to your routine activeDATA BACKUP/RESTOREFunction to create backups and restore them whenever you want. DELETE ALL INFORMATIONDelete all your information whenever you want. Hope you love WOG PRO as much as we do, because we use it every day. KEY WORDS: GYM, Routines, Exercise, Workout, Training, Body Building, Fitness, Athlete, Health, Guide, Coach, Exercises, WOG, etc.