Ever felt like the metric system is too confusing to use for Vital Signs? Well then this App is for you. Vitals Calculator helps nurses and medical assistants to convert vitals from Metric to English units or vice versa. It so easy to convert Weight, Height, and Temperature. Weight can be simply converted from Pounds to Kilograms. Height can be converted from Inches to CentimetersTemperature can be converted from Fahrenheit to Celsius. Its so easy to use. ''Y'all are going to love using this app. It makes my job so much easier. ''- Nurse Jana Vanna - Tulsa, Oklahoma.