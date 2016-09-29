AidCall means call for help. Courage is a growing issue in our society, at school, at work or in daily interactions. Courage is needed in every aspect of life. "Civil Courage" (or equivalent social courage) is a certain type of socially responsible practices, no property of a person. Civil bold action happens in situations where core value beliefs and social norms (eg. As human dignity, human rights, justice, peaceful conflict resolution among citizens) or the physical or psychological integrity of a person are violated. Zivilcouragiert is, who is willing despite the threat of disadvantages for one's own person, as an individual - rare as a member of a group - to stand up for the protection of human and democratic values, for the integrity and legitimate, collective, primarily non-material interests above all others persons, as well as the actor himself. Four key features distinguish courage of aid, altruism or solidarity, courage or bravery. It can happen to anyone and almost everyone of us would also help brave if he is directly addressed. Grants, there is the free app: AidCall. In an emergency situation or threat AidCall offers the chance to ask people (assistants) in the immediate vicinity directly for help, where you simply press on the display of his mobile terminal to the alarm button. By activating the app, the location of the app user is represented by a blue icon on the display in the center of the circle. Furthermore, other AidCall users are displayed (radius 100m) with reference to a green icon in the immediate vicinity. Once an alarm is triggered, the icon of the trigger changes and flashes red. The located in the radius of 100m app users are alerted acoustically and visually (on display). The blinking icon on the display shows the own position via GPS and the map within the pulsating circle where the alarm was triggered. In addition, the alarmed App users receive a notification (app-generated internally) with the GPS coordinates and the estimated Address: City, street and house number where the alarm was triggered. The recipient of the call for help is thus addressed directly to provide assistance. In the resulting notification window, a button to activate the timer signals the helpfulness. The signal is presented by the changing symbol of coming to help app users. The symbol of app users, want to show the courage and help, are now displayed as a yellow figure symbol and displayed numerically. The call for help by an undefined emergency has been set, and now some of the alarmed AidCall users are expected to come to the rescue and clean up the emergency aid of crying by personal courage. There are no data is exchanged between users. No one knows who the other. Neither the aid Rufer know whom he calls for help, nor helpful to know who is calling for help and what is present for an emergency situation or threat. The basic version of the communication is anonymous. Need to make moral courage you do not know. you should act and not look away. In the near future there will be another version of the app: AidCall Pro. The version AidCall Pro will not be free, but affordable. AidCall Pro will include the following features: Alarm radius extended to 500m- Group education, with additional Benachrichtigungsmoglickeit without limitation radius- Photo and video streaming with backup and much more. The app AidCall Pro is expected by end of January 2016 provided the App Store for a small fee to download.