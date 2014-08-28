THE FAST CLICK is an exercise for therapeutic brain-capacity training. This is the free, ad-supported version.The exercise is from the computer program Fresh Minder 2 (http://freshminder.de) and has been newly developed and extended especially for the mobile platform.Fresh Minder 2 is a program packet that comprises 14 training modules and has been designed together with therapists and the department of neuropsychology of the institute of psychology at the Albert-Ludwig-University in Freiburg, Germany.THE GAMEPLAYFind as fast as possible as all numbers from 1-40 and touch them one after the other in the correct order.The numbers are randomly distributed on the screen and the sizes of the numbers vary in a wide range. So the search of the individual fields becomes significantly more challenging than it may seem at first glance.THE EXCERCISE TRAINS* concentration* visual perception* perception speed* processing speedSUPPORTED MODES OF TRAININGDo you like challenges? Then try it for example with a mixture of numbers and letters - also in reverse order, if you like: T, 20, S, 19,... This requires an even higher concentration and trains your working memory in addition.FEATURES* 4 different modes of training* administration of up to 6 users* high score lists for the individual modes of training* program settingsFOR ALL AGESFresh Minder is the entertaining training for all those who want to improve their mental fitness and level of concentration. Whether child, teenager or adult - all age groups benefit from the regular training. Fresh Minder is also suitable...* for students, teenagers and adults with concentration problems* for the generation "50 plus" and for all those who want to do something for their cerebral fitness* for elderly people to train the memory and concentration* as a cognitive training during and after neurologic rehabilitation.Clinics and therapists recommend Fresh Minder as a follow-up training at home.CONTACTDo you have any suggestions, questions or would like to tell us about a problem?We are looking forward to your feedback.Visit us: http://freshminder.deFeedback: http://freshminder.de/Feedback.htmPRIVACYThe program saves your training results locally on your device. They remain there exclusively and will NOT be forwarded at all.In case of errors you have the option to send an error log to the Fresh Minder-Vertrieb in order to contribute to the improvement of the program. This will only happen upon your explicit request. The content of the error log will be visible on your screen before sending it.KEY WORDS Neurologic rehabilitation, brain, mental training, brain jogging, concentration, concentration training, concentration exercises, brain efficiency training, cognitive training, Fresh Minder