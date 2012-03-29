PLAY/RELAX/LEARN/ENJOY with the MOST AMAZING Sounds of Sunrise and Sunset with our SPECIALLY created AMAZING Nature sounds for soothing sound around you or relaxing sounds or create an ambiance of nature around you.. no matter where you are.. just play our AMAZING Sounds of Nature! Our App is designed for you to enjoy EVERY MOMENT using our EXCLUSIVELY AMAZING Music OR get CREATIVE and by creating your own music using our app that helps you with better sleep and relaxation.. We have listed some of the key features below: * 36+ Music * Ability for you to MIX & Match Music * Compose your own Music * Create Play List * Wake up Timer * Night Timer * Save your own Music * & LOT MORE! Our App is very easy to use and we encourage you to take few minutes to go through our quick guide.