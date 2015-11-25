Exercise keeps your dog healthy, but how do you know if they're getting enough? Or perhaps you wonder what your dog does when youre not around? PitPat gives you a fun and easy way to find out.Attach PitPat to your dogs collar and see your dogs activities in the app. Discover how much walking, running, playing and resting theyve been doing. PitPat suggests an exercise goal tailored to your dog - based on their breed, age and weight - and then lets you track their progress to help keep your dog happy and healthy.So what are you waiting for, join the pack and make exercise count!