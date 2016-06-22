Personal Fitness and Muscle Trainer - Workout Aerobic Exercises for Home and Gym Sports

By Rudak Aliaksei |

Download
Download
Try the Fitness Trainer designed for all fitness levels, from beginners to professional athletes. No In-App purchases. All features are FREE!It is a short but intensive circuit training that doesnt require any equipment. You can work out anywhere and at any time only spending 7 minutes a day for each session.- Best Fitness Trainer- Customize your own workout settings- Text-to-speech available- Voice prompting for each step, no need to even look at the phone!- Over 20 exercises- Progress and history
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size3.14 MB
Version1.0.4
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with: iphone3gs, iphone3gs, iphone4, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipad23g, iphone4s, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All