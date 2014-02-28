Pull-Ups Trainer PRO - Fitness & Workout Training for 50+ PullUps

By Michael Szumielewski |

Download
Download
Pull-Ups Trainer PRO is your personal Pull-Ups training program that will help you do 50+ Pull-Ups in one shot. Over the course of 9 weeks and 3 workouts per week, you will incrementally improve your ability to do more Pull-Ups at each training. Get the perfectly shaped upper body you always dreamed of.EFFECTIVE TRAINING PLAN- Guide to perform 50+ Pull-Ups in one session- 27 training levels- 9 weeks in total, 3 workouts per week- Developed by fitness professionalsYOUR PERSONAL TRAINER- Simple training instructions- Trainings are divided into sets with breaks in between- Audio voice support- Training remindersPRACTICE MODE- Do as many Pull-Ups as you want- Complete as many sets as you want- Beat your personal recordSTATISTICS- Great visualisation of your performance- Weekly, monthly and yearly graphs- Track your progress and get motivatedWhat are you waiting for? If you are serious about getting a perfectly shaped upper body, this app is for you!-- Made by FitSpired.me
PriceUSD0.99
LicensePurchase
File Size4.48 MB
Version1.2.1
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone 4. iTunes account required.

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All