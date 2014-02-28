Pull-Ups Trainer PRO is your personal Pull-Ups training program that will help you do 50+ Pull-Ups in one shot. Over the course of 9 weeks and 3 workouts per week, you will incrementally improve your ability to do more Pull-Ups at each training. Get the perfectly shaped upper body you always dreamed of.EFFECTIVE TRAINING PLAN- Guide to perform 50+ Pull-Ups in one session- 27 training levels- 9 weeks in total, 3 workouts per week- Developed by fitness professionalsYOUR PERSONAL TRAINER- Simple training instructions- Trainings are divided into sets with breaks in between- Audio voice support- Training remindersPRACTICE MODE- Do as many Pull-Ups as you want- Complete as many sets as you want- Beat your personal recordSTATISTICS- Great visualisation of your performance- Weekly, monthly and yearly graphs- Track your progress and get motivatedWhat are you waiting for? If you are serious about getting a perfectly shaped upper body, this app is for you!-- Made by FitSpired.me