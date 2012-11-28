Compatible with all iphone/ipad devices running ios 5 and later.This app helps doctors revise for medical interviews. Interviews in the United Kingdom have changed. There are clearly defined applicant criteria and usually set questions that the interviewers cannot stray from. The answers, similarly, are set - especially with 'clinical scenario' type questions. In effect the interview has turned in to an exam. We have collected 140 key interview questions and gathered tips from consultants who have interviewed in the past to supply you with the optimal answers. Create and save notes for each question to personalize your answer. Track your progress by getting a colleague to mark you or mark yourself. With this app you will have an excellent, relaxed interview!* Over 140 questions and answers!* Create and save notes for each answer* Rate yourself and derive an overall score for your practice interview* Automatic graphing of scores* Countdown timer for next interview* Categories include: clinical governance, portfolio, personal, research, clinical scenarios, and surgery.