PerfectServe Clinician makes it easy for physicians and nurses to connect with the right clinician, at the right time, in the right waywhile enabling physicians to selectively filter and control the communications they receive.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU CAN DO WITH PERFECTSERVE CLINICIAN-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------CONTACT COLLEAGUES: Contact any colleague on your hospitals medical staff or private practice through a single directory.--CALL PATIENTS: Call patients while protecting your caller ID and overcome caller ID block. Your office caller ID is presented to the parties you call, instead of your personal home or cell phone numbers.--CHANGE SCHEDULES: Manage and change your On Call Schedule, How I'm Reached, and Status.--VIEW HISTORY: View your recent calls, voice and text messages, and pages. --GET HELP: Get personal assistance 24/7/365.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------PLEASE READ BEFORE DOWNLOADING---------------------------------------------------------------------------------To use PerfectServe Clinician, you must have an active PerfectServe Version 5 account. Do not download if you are not a PerfectServe user. If you are unsure if you are a PerfectServe user, or unsure of your account version, please call the Help Center at 1-877-844-7727.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------SIGN-IN INSTRUCTIONS---------------------------------------------------------------------------------When you sign in to PerfectServe Clinician, use your PerfectServe username and password (enter only the first part of your username e.g., jjones). Also, be sure that Save Password is set to ON so that you wont have to sign in every time you launch the app.Recent changes:Improved handling of authenticationImproved loading and display of Secure MessagesImproved handling of push notificationsSeveral other minor improvementsContent rating: Everyone